"One weird interaction with Vince away from being fired" - Ex-WWE writer became nervous around Vince McMahon

According to Jimmy Jacobs, WWE writers’ jobs are at risk if they struggle to communicate well enough with Vince McMahon.

Jacobs worked on WWE’s creative team between 2015 and 2017. He received his release after posting a picture on Instagram of himself alongside Bullet Club members during the group’s RAW "invasion" in October 2017.

The current IMPACT Wrestling creative team member spoke about his two-and-a-half-year WWE run in a recent interview with Jofo in the Ring. Jacobs revealed that many people on WWE’s writing staff, including himself, feared for their jobs:

“I learned very early on that you’re one weird interaction with Vince away from being fired or being in the doghouse or whatever, and I was so scared to lose my job that I became so trepidatious around Vince, which everybody kind of is. Everybody has their own way of dealing with it.”

Although he writes storylines for IMPACT Wrestling, Jacobs also performs as an in-ring competitor for various promotions. One of his most notable recent matches came in October when he lost an Iowa Street Fight against Jon Moxley at a Wrestling REVOLVER event.

Jimmy Jacobs highlights his main issue working for Vince McMahon

Jimmy Jacobs also praised Vince McMahon in the interview, describing the WWE Chairman as a “freaking legend in so many ways.”

The 37-year-old added that he could not help but feel nervous when he pitched creative ideas to his former boss:

“You’re trying to walk within these boundaries because if you step one foot out this boundary, Vince is gonna be like, ‘What? God, this guy doesn’t get it. Urgh, we need to get rid of him. What is he doing here?’ You just don’t know, so Vince became a character that I started to become nervous around, which then just perpetuates the problem,” said Jacobs.

He went on to state that the IMPACT Wrestling creative process is better than WWE’s format. Jacobs feels comfortable pitching ideas in IMPACT because he knows his boss will not berate him for his suggestions.

