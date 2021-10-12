Jinder Mahal progresses in WWE King of the Ring, denies dream match

Jinder Mahal is now two wins away from becoming King of the Ring as the final first-round match was contested this week on Monday Night RAW.

After an incredible matchup, a chaotic scene outside the ring between Xavier Woods, Veer, and Shanky allowed Mahal to take advantage of a distracted Kofi Kingston and land the Khallas.

The win puts Jinder Mahal in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament, where he will face Xavier Woods. The winner of the match will take on either Finn Balor or Sami Zayn in the final, which will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21st.

As Mahal progresses within the King of the Ring tournament, he looks to become the 21st ever to wear the crown. The first wrestler to become King was Don Muraco in 1985 when he defeated The Iron Shiek.

Jinder Mahal's win ends the hope of a New Day dream match

Ever since the brackets were announced for this year's King of the Ring tournament, the WWE Universe wanted to see a semifinal matchup between New Day members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

The WWE Universe didn't want this dream matchup to turn the 11-time WWE Tag Team Champions against each other. The fans were clamouring for the bout to happen, given that Woods and Kingston are two of the best in-ring performers on the roster.

Even during tonight's episode, both men were asked what would happen if they faced each other in the semifinals during backstage interviews.

Woods and Kingston refused to answer the question, which raised the hopes of the WWE Universe. However, Jinder Mahal's win ended this, and Woods will now look to take revenge for his fellow New Day member in the semifinals.

