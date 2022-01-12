Johnny Gargano believes current NXT and RAW Superstars can make a lot of money for WWE

Former NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano believes that Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory will become major stars in WWE and help the company make a lot of money.

All three individuals were part of a group on NXT called The Way, which also involved Candice LeRae. Gargano is the only one not currently signed to WWE.

The former North American Champion parted ways with the wrestling juggernaut last month after his contract expired.

During a recent interview with Comicbook, Johnny Gargano commented on Austin Theory working with Vince McMahon on RAW. He said he's happy for the young star, and he thinks WWE has a goldmine with the former NXT Superstar and Indi Hartwell.

"It feels like Austin (Theory) just kind of went from me being his father figure to Vince McMahon now being his father figure. But yeah, it's wild, man. I'm so happy for him because he does work really, really hard. And Austin and Indi (Hartwell) both, it was always my mission this past year to put them in a position to where they could be Superstars."

"And they're so young and they're so talented, the both of them, and I feel like WWE has such a gold mine in Austin and Indi that I hope they take advantage of it because I feel like they can make that company a lot of money for many, many years. But yeah, it's so cool to see," said Gargano.

Johnny Gargano on the evolution of NXT

Gargano and several other wrestlers, including Tommaso Ciampa have been a significant part of NXT's success. At one point, it was the hottest show in the entire wrestling industry. Several months ago, it was rebranded to NXT 2.0.

Johnny Gargano commented on the rebrand, stating that it was something they expected to happen.

"It's just one of those things where I don't think there was any moment in particular that was like, 'Oh wow, things are way different now.' We knew that a rebrand was coming, but like anything in wrestling, things change all the time. Things constantly evolve. We just talked about earlier in this interview, how if you do something for so a certain way, things get boring and you kind of need to refreshen things sometimes. I think honestly, it definitely needed a little bit of a kick," said Gargano.

Gargano is one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling business right now. It wouldn't be shocking if he ends up returning to WWE or signing with AEW.

