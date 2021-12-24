Johnny Gargano "heavily considering" AEW move; potential debut date revealed

Johnny Gargano's WWE contract expired on the 10th of December, 2021. Gargano made his last appearance on the 7 December edition of WWE NXT 2.0 and received a send-off from several WWE stars and NXT personnel including Shawn Michaels.

The night was emotional for Johnny Gargano as it was his final in the company. Afterward, Gargano even took to Twitter to thank his colleagues and fans who had supported him tremendously.

It has been rumored that the former NXT Champion will make a return to the business, but as a part of AEW.

In one of his most recent Twitch streams, Johnny Gargano discussed and spoke regarding various AEW stars, including former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega.

The former NXT sensation revealed that having a match with Kenny Omega is one of his dreams and that the former AEW World Champion would make a great opponent.

However, Johnny Gargano also noted that he will be taking some time off from in-ring action, as he and his wife Candice LeRae are set to welcome a child.

Alongside Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly was also let go by WWE earlier this month.

O'Reilly debuted for AEW on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, as he reunited with his former NXT partners Adam Cole and Bobby Fish.

Johnny Gargano could make his AEW debut as early as next month

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Gargano is ‘heavily considering’ joining AEW.

Meltzer reported that Johnny Gargano has spoken both publicly and privately about joining AEW. The former NXT Champion's statements indicate that he is eager to return to the industry. Although the date for Gargano's AEW debut isn't known, it could take place quite soon.

“Just things he’s said both publicly and privately, I mean I know he’s heavily considering going to AEW, put it that way,” said Meltzer. (H/T- WrestleTalk)

It is still not confirmed whether the former NXT Champion has received a contract offer from All Elite Wrestling. But considering the fact that over the course of the past few months several released WWE stars have joined AEW, Gargano could follow suit.

