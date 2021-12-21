"It was discussed at one point" - Johnny Gargano says WWE planned to reveal former WCW Champion as Ghostface

Johnny Gargano said there was a brief idea to have former WCW Champion David Arquette be revealed as NXT's Ghostface.

Last year at Halloween Havoc, a person in a Scream mask (aka Ghostface) showed up and helped Gargano defeat Damian Priest to win the NXT North American Championship. Later that night, they also tried to help Candice LeRae during her match. The person under the mask was later revealed to be Austin Theory.

On a recent Twitch stream, Johnny Gargano revealed a discussion about David Arquette being Ghostface.

"I kind of just made an offhanded joke, Oh, hopefully, it's a Scream mask guy and then that ended up being the Scream mask. At one point, there was thought there were talks of having it be revealed as David Arquette, that obviously didn't happen. But it was discussed at one point," said Gargano. (H/T Fightful)

David Arquette is famous for playing Dewey Riley in the iconic Scream franchise. He won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000. He had several praiseworthy matches on the independent circuit before retiring in June 2021.

Johnny Gargano on helping younger talent such as Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell

Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell were part of a group known as The Way on NXT.

Gargano stated that he tried to elevate as many stars as possible. He also commended Theory's latest run on WWE RAW.

"This past year, I kind of made it my goal/mission to try to help as many people as possible and you know, set everything up for the future. That obviously Austin and Indi are two people that we wanted to help and put on a platform and give them a platform to be able to succeed for a long time with this company. They're very, very young. They have amazing talent. As you can see Austin's doing great stuff on Raw right now. He's so young, like so young, and now he's actually comfortable now. So I think he's going to do amazing things. Hopefully, he's going to be champion," said Gargano.

Also Read Article Continues below

Johnny Gargano recently parted ways with WWE after his contract with the company ended. There is no news about his next wrestling destination; hence it wouldn't be shocking if he shows up at AEW in the future.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Angana Roy