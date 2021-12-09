Johnny Gargano shares an emotional tweet prior to his potential departure from NXT

Johnny Gargano has sent out an emotional tweet to the WWE Universe, thanking them for all their support over the years. The NXT Superstar took to Twitter following his farewell speech on the most recent episode.

Gargano, a former NXT triple crown champion, closed the show on the most recent episode of NXT, where he addressed the fans, specifically about his future in WWE.

Things did not end as Johnny Gargano and the fans had hoped, as the farewell speech was rudely interrupted by Grayson Waller, who attacked him with a steel chair and later put him through the announce table with a powerbomb.

However, this did not stop Johnny Wrestling, who finished addressing the fans via Twitter.

"Even after last night.. I still can't put EVERYTHING I'd like to say into words right now. Just know that I appreciate all of you more than I can ever really express. Hope I made ya proud," tweeted Johnny Gargano.

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano Even after last night.. I still can't put EVERYTHING I'd like to say into words right now. Just know that I appreciate all of you more than I can ever really express. Hope I made ya proud.



🖤💛 Even after last night.. I still can't put EVERYTHING I'd like to say into words right now. Just know that I appreciate all of you more than I can ever really express. Hope I made ya proud.🖤💛 https://t.co/EXoUfak4Yo

There is still much speculation regarding Johnny Gargano's future. Rumors suggest he could be on his way to AEW. On the other hand, there are those who believe he is being written off TV so that he can focus on his family.

It looks like this could be the last we see of Gargano in an NXT ring.

Johnny Gargano's colleagues paid tribute to him on last night's episode of NXT

Last night was one of the most emotional nights in NXT and WWE history. Johnny Gargano is a legendary figure in NXT and as such, it came as no surprise to hear the fans pleading with the former NXT Champion, begging him not to leave.

However, that wasn't the only thing that made the closing segment so special. In addition to the atmosphere provided by the fans, Gargano was also joined by some of his most respected colleagues.

His former #DIY teammate Tommaso Ciampa, fellow NXT star Kyle O'Reilly and long-time mentor Shawn Michaels all joined him in the ring.

Also Read Article Continues below

Johnny Gargano will always be remembered for his tenure in WWE and NXT. Regardless of what he chooses to do in the future, he will always hold a special place in the hearts of the WWE Universe.

Edited by Prem Deshpande