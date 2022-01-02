Actor requests Vince McMahon to add him to Royal Rumble; mocks Roman Reigns and Big E

WWE's next big pay-per-view of the year, Royal Rumble, may have a celebrity addition this year as actor Johnny Knoxville has asked Vince McMahon to add him to the match.

The actor, who rose to fame on the Jackass reality show, has previously made appearances on WWE television. A new installment of the Jackass franchise will launch later this year and the cast of the show, which includes Knoxville, made an appearance on SmackDown recently to promote it.

Knoxville teased his entry into the men's Royal Rumble match after cutting a promo on his social media account. The actor said that being a part of the iconic pay-per-view is one of the things that he wants to do in 2022.

He asked McMahon to add him to the match, while also mocking Roman Reigns and Big E.

“You know, I’ve seen the current list of WWE wrestlers, and frankly, I’m not impressed. They don’t have anyone big enough to throw me over the top rope! What, is ‘Little’ E or Roman ‘Ruins’ going to do it? Hah! And Vince McMahon, you’ve always been kind to us and I sincerely appreciate it, but I sincerely hope you are auditioning bigger, tougher talent for the 2022 Royal Rumble because I don’t want to hurt anyone! So, just like the shirt says, Johnny Knoxville — World Champ. Woohoo!” said Knoxville. (H/T WrestlingInc)

When and where will WWE Royal Rumble 2022 take place?

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on January 29, 2022 at The Dome at America's Center.

The men's Royal Rumble match will, of course, be one of the highlights of the show, with the winner getting a shot at a world title at this year's WrestleMania.

Edge won the men's Royal Rumble match last year when he eliminated Randy Orton. He went on to face Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37, but couldn't win his first Universal Title.

