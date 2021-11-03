Jon Moxley comments on possibly appearing at WrestleMania again

Jon Moxley believes he will only compete at WWE’s annual WrestleMania event again if he receives “astronomical” money and creative control of his character.

Moxley performed for WWE as Dean Ambrose between 2011 and 2019. In his new book MOX, the AEW star wrote about his frustrations with the way he was booked by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

He also wrote about his feelings regarding WrestleMania as he prepared to face Josh Barnett at GCW Bloodsport in April.

“While things seem to be turning a corner as far as COVID is concerned, we’re still a ways from back to normal. It wasn’t even hard to book a hotel in Tampa; normally the whole city is sold out during Mania week. I’ll probably never perform at WrestleMania itself again. If I did, you would know I got paid an absolutely astronomical amount of money and been granted unprecedented creative control. There’s really no need to,” Moxley wrote.

Jon Moxley added that the feeling he got during his match against Josh Barnett was “just as supercharged and powerful” as appearing at WrestleMania.

Jon Moxley’s WrestleMania appearances as Dean Ambrose

Performing as Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley competed at five WrestleMania events between 2013 and 2017.

The Shield (Moxley, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins) defeated The Big Show, Randy Orton, and Sheamus at WrestleMania 29 in 2013. A year later, the trio picked up a win over Kane and The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) at WrestleMania 30.

As a singles competitor, Moxley competed in a seven-man Intercontinental Championship ladder match at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. He also lost a No Holds Barred Street Fight against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Moxley’s final WrestleMania appearance came in 2017 when he retained the Intercontinental Championship against Baron Corbin on the WrestleMania 33 kickoff show.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Jon Moxley is entering an inpatient alcohol program. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Moxley all the best at this time.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Jon Moxley will ever appear at WrestleMania again? Yes No 0 votes so far