“I’m just gonna go to Japan or something” - Jon Moxley reveals his mindset during WWE tenure

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, talked about his mindset during the tail-end of his run with Vince McMahon's promotion.

Jon Moxley did not hold back from taking multiple digs at WWE chairman Vince McMahon in his upcoming book, 'MOX.'

The lunatic fringe left WWE in 2019 after refusing to renew his contract due to long-standing frustration with the creative direction of his character and a particular dislike of the "hokey" material he had been given. WWE subsequently confirmed his decision in a statement. It was reported that he had been offered an improved contract by WWE, which he turned down as he preferred creative freedom and wanted to express himself more.

A few glimpses of Jon's highly-anticipated autobiography have gone viral on Twitter, where he seemingly expressed his frustration with WWE and talked about leaving for Japan when his contract was up.

“F*ck ’em, I’m just gonna go to Japan or something,” I tell Renee, while sipping on my third stiff drink. “I’m telling you, April thirtieth, I’m Fn done” I had been talking about leaving for months and my mind was long made up, but when I was in a bad mood or three drinks in, I would feel the need to reaffirm it for some reason, as if I suspected she didn’t believe me,"- Jon Moxley wrote.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo A page from Jon Moxley’s book on WWE and Vince McMahon. A page from Jon Moxley’s book on WWE and Vince McMahon. https://t.co/mEHLKdyzwb

Ever since leaving WWE, Jon Moxley has worked with various promotions and won titles all over the world. The former GCW star has enjoyed much more freedom working with AEW and was their second ever world champion.

Jon Moxley had a great run in NJPW after leaving WWE

After leaving WWE in 2019, Jon Moxley went across the world to compete in Japan. New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired videos of a mystery man targeting IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson for weeks.

After much speculation from fans, the culprit was revealed as Jon Moxley, who challenged Robinson for a title match on the final night of the Best of the Super Juniors 26 tournament. The former WWE champion then defeated Robinson in his NJPW in-ring debut to win the championship.

njpwworld @njpwworld



IWGP US HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH:

Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley!!



Don't miss this amazing night of action on



#njpw #njbosj Time's up... "Death Rider" @JonMoxley makes his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut!!IWGP US HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH:Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley!!Don't miss this amazing night of action on njpwworld.com #njpw world Time's up... "Death Rider" @JonMoxley makes his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut!!IWGP US HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH:Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley!! Don't miss this amazing night of action on njpwworld.com#njpw #njbosj #njpwworld https://t.co/u127L5gUaM

Moxley had to briefly vacate the IWGP US championship as he was unable to defend it due to travel issues. However, the three-time intercontinental champion wasted no time in winning his title back from Lance Archer as soon as travel resumed. The Deathmatch specialist defeated The Murderhawk Monster in a Texas Deathmatch to reclaim the title he never lost.

Jon Moxley has also defended the prestigious NJPW title on AEW as the former AEW champion has faced legends like Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata for the title.

Moxley's title reign in NJPW came to an end after he was defeated by his long-time rival Lance Archer in another Texas Deathmatch, ending his record-breaking reign at 564 days with five successful defenses.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think of Jon Moxley's time as the IWGP US title reign? Let us know in the comments section below.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman