"They all sucked" - Former WWE Champion says Vince McMahon scripted his matches and promos

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon
WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon
Modified Nov 03, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Jon Moxley has revealed that Vince McMahon began scripting the format of his WWE matches after his heel turn in 2018.

Moxley, then known as Dean Ambrose, betrayed Seth Rollins on the October 22, 2018 episode of RAW. The AEW star did not enjoy his subsequent heel run, especially as Vince McMahon wanted him to read promos word-for-word.

Writing in his new book MOX, Moxley also gave details about McMahon changing his style of matches during that period of time.

“He even went so far as to script my matches. They all sucked. He had begun to infiltrate the house shows now too, sending detailed formats to the stressed-out producers 30 minutes before bell time, and demanding I cut cheesy heel promos to the audience as I walked to the ring,” he wrote.
One brotherhood. One #Shield.#ShieldsFinalChapter @WWERollins @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/OPl6iv0uIq

Due to Vince McMahon’s hands-on approach, Moxley said his heel run was the “lowest, most disappointing, infuriating, frustrating, agonizing” time in his wrestling career.

Vince McMahon changed Jon Moxley’s match against Seth Rollins

"I'M BETTER THAN YOU."@TheDeanAmbrose is out to destroy @WWERollins' road to @WrestleMania already... #RAW #RollinsvsAmbrose https://t.co/hD0mdwciF8

Jon Moxley competed in matches against Seth Rollins on WWE television and at live events in late 2018 and early 2019. Vince McMahon attended a live event at Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2018, which featured a match between Moxley and Rollins.

Although Moxley thought he and Rollins produced an entertaining steel cage match, McMahon did not share the same opinion.

“Seth and I tore the house down in a steel cage match that night at MSG, but for some reason Vince made us change the entire match on the rest of the loop to fit his vision, which was a less exciting, far sh***ier version of a steel cage match,” Moxley wrote.

Moxley said Vince McMahon “s*** on” the entire event, which also featured John Cena vs. Baron Corbin and Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax. Following the show, the WWE Chairman took more of an interest in what happened at untelevised events.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Jon Moxley is entering an inpatient alcohol program. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Moxley all the best at this time.

