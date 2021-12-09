“I’m a big fan of Keith Lee” - Released WWE star reveals which big man he admires

Former WWE Superstar Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed, has revealed that he's a major Keith Lee fan.

The two stars were released from WWE this year along with numerous other wrestlers including Bray Wyatt, Tegan Nox, Bobby Fish and Drake Maverick. Jonah currently competes in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, having made his debut for the promotion last month.

During a recent interview with Forbes, the former NXT North American Champion named ex-WWE star Keith Lee as the big man he admires most.

“I’m a big fan of Keith Lee,” said Jonah. “Me and Keith Lee have been in the ring before, and I hope it’s something that actually gets to happen again now. Given the circumstances, we never actually got to tie it up in a WWE ring, so that’s something I’d like to see. I’m also a big fan, obviously with New Japan Strong, Hikuleo. I think he’s somebody people should be watching. When I first saw him wrestle — which was a couple of years ago — to what he is now, he’s just growing leaps and bounds. I think in another year’s time, he going to excel even more.”

Former WWE star Jonah on being the first entrant announced for the Battle of Los Angeles tournament

JONAH @JONAHISHERE PWG @OfficialPWG Jonah Rock is the first entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! Jonah Rock is the first entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! TOP DOG claiming his spot ... at the top! twitter.com/OfficialPWG/st… TOP DOG claiming his spot ... at the top! twitter.com/OfficialPWG/st…

Every year, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) holds the Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Notable wrestlers such as AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Kenny Omega have all competed in the single-elimination tournament.

Jonah shared his thoughts on being the first entrant announced for the tournament.

“It feels really good [to be named as the first entrant]," said Jonah. "When I first got released from WWE there was a few things that I wanted to do. New Japan was on top of that list, and returning to PWG was definitely one of them as well. I’ve been in contact with them, and we wanted to make it something special and we thought Battle of Los Angeles is probably the best place to do it and what a better way than to be announced as the No. 1 entrant.”

Jonah has also appeared in IMPACT Wrestling, making his debut for the promotion at Turning Point last month.

Edited by Genci Papraniku