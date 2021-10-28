Details on Vince McMahon adding former WWE Superstar to RAW without watching him wrestle

Former WWE Superstar JTG recently recalled how Vince McMahon called him up to RAW despite now knowing anything about his in-ring ability.

JTG formed a tag team with Shad Gaspard in WWE’s Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system in 2006. Vince McMahon enjoyed their amusing vignettes and immediately wanted the duo to join the main roster on RAW.

Speaking on GOW MEDIA 206, JTG said he had not been officially signed by WWE when McMahon decided to call him up.

“We did some vignettes in OVW and those vignettes was the gem that got me hired. Vince McMahon never saw me wrestle. He didn’t know if I could wrestle or not, he just knew that me and Shad had great chemistry on-screen. He was like, ‘Yo, these guys are funny.’ We beat up a guy at the ATM, beat up a cop from the shop. ‘That’s hilarious, I want that on RAW. I wanna bring them up to TV.’ They were like, ‘Well, the big one [Shad Gaspard] is signed. The little one [JTG] is not under contract.’ ‘Well, sign him!’ And I got the call, and I hit the floor running after that.” JTG said.

Known as Cryme Tyme, JTG and Shad Gaspard appeared on WWE’s main roster as a tag team between September 2006 and April 2010. They were involved in storylines with high-profile superstars, including The Big Show, Chris Jericho, and John Cena.

Why did JTG’s name briefly change before Vince McMahon called him up?

Between May 2006 and August 2006, JTG was known as The Neighborhoodie when Paul Heyman was in-charge of OVW.

The former WWE Superstar, who was already known as JTG at the time, said Heyman approached him one day and suddenly changed his name.

“Before I got on OVW television, Paul Heyman pulled me to the side. He was like, ‘We got a name for you.’ I’m like, ‘We have a name,’ but at that time I’m not really gonna argue with Paul Heyman. He’s given me an opportunity, so I’m listening. He’s like, ‘We’re gonna call you The Neighborhoodie... you’re from the neighborhood, and you’re a hoodie. Put them together… Neighborhoodie,’” JTG said.

JTG looked at Heyman and told him he “loved” the name idea. In reality, he was delighted when his name was changed back to JTG upon his call-up to Vince McMahon’s main roster four months later.

