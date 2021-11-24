"He's a genius at this stuff" - Kane suggests who should take over WWE after Vince McMahon

Kane recently shared his thoughts on Triple H taking control of WWE after Vince McMahon. He was on the Doug Collins podcast this week, where the former Grand Slam champion spoke about transitioning from a successful career in WWE into politics.

The Mayor of Knox County spoke in detail about his long-term colleague and friend, Triple H, and the possibility of The Game taking the reins of WWE after Vince McMahon.

The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that Triple H had a great mind for the business and would be able to take WWE to even greater heights. Here's what he had to say about Triple H:

"I don't know what's going to happen. Triple H, I think, has an amazing mind for the wrestling industry. If I were to say, you know, one person that could really take the company and take it even higher and even further, it would be him. I think he's just got that kind of talent. He's a genius at this stuff. You know, so but we'll see what the future holds, certainly," Kane said.

Kane and Triple H battled in a Title vs. Mask match on RAW

Back in 2003, Eric Bischoff booked Kane in a match with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Triple H. The stipulation was that if Kane won, he would become the new World Heavyweight Champion, but if he lost, he would have to unmask himself.

Kane put up a valiant fight but the the numbers game of an Evolution-backed Triple H was too much to handle. Kane was finally pinned at Madison Square Garden after an RKO from Randy Orton and a Pedigree from the Game.

After the match, Kane unmasked and choke-slammed his former partner Rob Van Dam, thus marking the start of another heel run for the Big Red Machine.

Do you think Triple H will take over the reins of WWE after Vince McMahon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

