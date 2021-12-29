Former WWE Superstar details how his match against Jeff Hardy was cut to just 90 seconds

Karrion Kross recently opened up about his infamous WWE main roster debut that saw him lose in under 100 seconds to Jeff Hardy.

The former WWE Superstar was one of the company's most dominant heels on NXT. He was still the NXT Champion when he showed up on RAW to face the Charismatic Enigma. However, his undefeated streak ended within two minutes as Jeff Hardy won via roll-up.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Kross spoke about how it all came about. He revealed that an agent told him they had a long-term plan:

"When I went up and they asked me to do the match with Jeff and put him over, I was like, 'Sure, that's fine.' I grew up a fan of Jeff and getting to meet him and him being cool was an awesome experience, he's literally one of the coolest people I've ever met. 'That's fine.' One of the agents came to me and was like, 'there's a long-term plan for this so don't sweat it and don't worry.' Okay, cool," revealed Karrion Kross.

The Herald of Doomsday went on to say that he learned about the match being shortened after making his entrance:

"I do my entrance and get out there. The ref comes to me and goes, 'Hey, your 10 minute match is down to 90 seconds.' First time we're working on television, we don't really know each other in the ring, our rhythm, they come back from commercial and I'm trying not to laugh. If you go back and watch, I'm smiling, closed mouth, trying to hold it back. As soon as Jeff got in the ring, I snatched him and called what we needed to do and that was it," Kross added. (H/T- Fightful)

Karrion Kross was a force to reckon with on WWE NXT

Karrion Kross had a troubled tenure on the roster of Monday Night RAW. However, he was a dominant force and a two-time champion on NXT.

Kross first won the NXT Championship in August 2020, after defeating Keith Lee at NXT Takeover 30. However, he suffered a separated shoulder during the match, leading to him giving up the title four days later.

Kross returned to NXT in late 2020. He immediately made his intentions of reclaming the title he never lost clear, as he circled then NXT Champion Finn Balor.

Kross would eventually reclaim the title on May 25. He then defended it successfully in a fatal five-way match against Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, and Johnny Gargano.

The superstar dropped the title to Samoa Joe before making his move to the main roster permanent.

Kross, along with fiancee Scarlett, were released from WWE on the 4th of November, 2022 owing to budget cuts. Given their track record together, they are sure to set the world on fire wherever they end up.

