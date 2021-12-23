"Favorite opponent of all time" - Karrion Kross names former Universal Champion as his favorite opponent

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has named Monday Night RAW's Finn Balor as his favorite opponent of all time.

The two stars collided in a hard-hitting bout for Kross' NXT Championship on the black and gold brand. Despite a promising start on RAW, he was released from his contract last month alongside his partner Scarlett Bordeaux and other stars such as Keith Lee and Nia Jax.

Karrion Kross recently responded to a fan on Twitter who commented on his NXT title match with Finn Balor. He recalled that he and Balor were hoping that they'd face each other once again at WrestleMania after the bout.

"Favorite opponent of all time by far. After the first one back through the curtain we were hoping the next would be at a mania one day with a full house," wrote Kross.

Scarlett says there was confusion over WWE changing Karrion Kross' presentation on RAW

In NXT, Karrion Kross was a dominant force and had a tremendous entrance with Scarlett. On the main roster, however, WWE kept changing his presentation, and Scarlett was nowhere to be seen. He had new gear and entered the ring wearing a mask covering his entire face.

During a recent virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, Scarlett said the frequent changes became confusing as no explanation was provided.

"If there would have been an explanation for why everything was happening, I would have thought it was cooler [Killer Kross’ changes when he got to Raw]. But it was confusing. Like where did I go? Why is the music the same? Why is there a different outfit?" said Scarlett. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Karrion Kross made his main roster debut on the July 19 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he lost to former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy. He was let go by the company on November 4, 2021.

He and Scarlette are both under a 90-day non-compete clause. After that is over, fans expect to see them both back in the ring in other promotions.

