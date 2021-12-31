"It will be very violent" - Karrion Kross reveals his and Scarlett Bordeaux's confirmed plans after latest WWE release

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have pre-planned their upcoming projects after their latest release from WWE.

During an interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions, Kross and Bordeaux talked about their upcoming movie and their respective roles.

The former NXT Champion described the film but mentioned that he couldn't reveal too much. However, Karrion Kross confirmed that he would play the role of an underground fighter.

“I have bookings all the way from February to April. The people that have known me for a while and have been fans of my work, they were pretty blown away about the stuff that was coming out publicly about being released, but they were also excited and had basically reached out and were like, 'We would love to get you in this thing.' I'm not sure how much I can talk about it, but I think it's okay for me to say that I'm going to be playing an underground fighter in a very bad town. It'll be very violent, but also a dark comedy,” said Kross. (H/T: Wrestling News Source)

Scarlett Bordeaux's role in the upcoming movie with Karrion Kross

During the same interview, Scarlett Bordeaux stated that she will also play a part in the movie.

However, Bordeaux's role in the film isn't as big as Kross' but fans will get the chance to witness the couple together outside of the professional wrestling circuit.

“I have a very small role, but I'm in it as well,” said Bordeaux.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett, along with many other superstars, were released from their WWE contracts on November 4th of this year.

Despite an amazing NXT run, Karrion's time on the main roster could not match the hype he had generated as NXT champion.

It'll be interesting to see where the couple goes moving forward. A successful movie can open many doors and introduce them to a whole new audience.

