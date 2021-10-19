Karrion Kross sends a cryptic message as rumors of a character change do the rounds

According to a report from WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE is planning on shifting Karrion Kross’ character once again.

The former NXT Champion will be portrayed more like a "psycho", who is still "calm and cool". Along with the change in his gimmick, the former NXT Champion is also expected to change his entrance music.

The report from WrestleVotes suggested the following and can be seen below:

“Source states WWE is shifting Karrion Kross’ character once again. Plan is for him to be more of a “psycho” yet still “calm & cool.” As of now the helmet stays, but for whatever reason, still no Scarlett. Presentation of entrance including theme music set to change as well.”

Taking to Twitter, Kevin Kross himself sent out a cryptic message, hinting that the audience might see a character change.

Check out Karrion Kross' message here:

“Don't let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.”

The NXT Champion was brought up to the WWE main roster, earlier this year. Upon his arrival on the main roster, Kross and Scarlett split apart from one another on WWE TV.

As of right now, it has been noted that WWE still has no plans for Scarlett to be reunited with Kross on the main roster. The fans have been highly critical of the pair being kept apart from one another.

Karrion Kross' journey on the main roster so far has been disappointing

Karrion Kross is a former two-time NXT Champion. But upon his call-up to the main roster, he was defeated by Jeff Hardy within the first 2 minutes of a match between the pair, on the July 19 episode of RAW.

The decision to have Killer Kross lose to Hardy inside 2 minutes received heavy criticism from the WWE Universe and was somewhat controversial, to say the least.

After losing the NXT Championship, Kross was officially moved to RAW and finally, on the August 23 episode of RAW, he came in a new look wearing a helmet and suspenders but was not praised by the fans. His new attire rather had a negative impact on the WWE Universe.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley even commented on Kross’ new look by saying that his character was “greatly watered down and even made a joke of when they debut on the main roster.” Foley’s statement was supported by fellow legends like Booker T.

What do you think of Karrion Kross' journey in WWE thus far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

