Recently released WWE Superstar shares honest thoughts on William Regal

Karrion Kross posted a heartfelt tweet showering praise on William Regal, who was recently let go by WWE,

William Regal's WWE release has left the wrestling community dumbfounded. Immediately after the release, fans flocked to social media to post their best wishes to the in-ring legend. Several superstars and wrestling personalities also took to Twitter to praise Regal.

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross, who was released in November last year, has now posted a tweet addressed to William Regal. Kross poured his heart out in the tweet and had nothing but good things to say.

Kross thanked William Regal for his invaluable advice and added that it was incredibly cool that he got to work with him on WWE TV.

"Nothing but good things. I was grateful for his advice, flattered by his compliments, improved from his notes and loved listening to his stories from back in the day. Was very cool for me to work with him on tv," wrote Kross.

I was grateful for his advice, flattered by his compliments, improved from his notes and loved listening to his stories from back in the day.

William Regal's 22-year WWE run has finally come to an end

William Regal was hired by WWE in 2000, after a brief stint in WCW. He later became a mainstay on the weekly shows.

Regal wrestled regularly and was also used as an on-screen authority figure. During his RAW General Manager in the late 2000s, he won the King Of The Ring crown.

Regal was made the General Manager of NXT in 2014. He worked closely with many of WWE's young talents and was a beloved figure among them.

Here's what Triple H had to say about Regal during a WWE interview back in 2013:

"The rare thing with him is that most guys see new talent in the mold that they are, and that’s what they are interested in. He has a unique ability to look at everything. It can be someone who works in the complete opposite style that he does, but he can still see value. To me, that’s where he plays a huge role — spotting and understanding talent, who can make it."

The Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to William Regal for his future!

