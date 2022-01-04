"It'd definitely be a cool match"- 5-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion reveals that he would've liked to face Shawn Michaels in a dream match

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Kazuchika Okada said that he was majorly influenced by Shawn Michaels.

The Rainmaker also went on to add that if he could go back in time, he would've loved to face The Heart Break Kid.

Kazuchika Okada revealed that a match with Michaels would definitely be a terrific experience for him. The NJPW star even mentioned that it would be a dream come true for him to share the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer.

“It would definitely be a cool match. Some fans might have picked up on this, but I take quite a bit of inspiration from Shawn Michaels, so it would absolutely be a dream match for me,” said Okada. (H/T- SI Wrestling)

In the past, Shawn Michaels himself has praised Kazuchika Okada and seems to be quite the fan of the NJPW superstar.

In less than 24 hours' time, Okada will also challenge Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Kingdom 16 for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Shawn Michaels has inspired several top talents throughout the years

It's no surprise that Shawn Michaels has inspired several performers in the industry throughout the years.

The likes of Adam Cole and other top NXT talents, past and present included, have all looked up to Shawn Michaels. HBK is also known for his role behind the scenes in NXT, now known as NXT 2.0.

Back in October of 2018, it was announced that Shawn Michaels will finally be coming out of retirement to reform D-Generation X with Triple H.

At Crown Jewel, 2018 D-Generation X successfully defeated The Brothers Of Destruction, The Undertaker and Kane.

After the match, Shawn Michaels announced that he would once again be entering retirement. As things stand, it is very unlikely that HBK will ever return to in-ring competition again.

Also Read Article Continues below

In April 2019, Michaels was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the 2nd time. HBK would also make an appearance on the 22nd of November, 2020 at Survivor Series for The Undertaker’s retirement ceremony.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Genci Papraniku