"He's been quite hands-on" - Keith Lee opens up on Vince McMahon's input for his character

WWE superstar Keith Lee - now known as "Bearcat" Lee - appeared on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin this week.Lee discussed his character change in WWE and the differences between his run on NXT and the main roster.

The Limitless One also spoke about Vince McMahon's involvement in his character overhaul.

Keith Lee recalled his WWE 24 documentary and stated that Vince McMahon was really hands-on with his character. The former NXT champion stated that he wanted to revamp the character in the image that Vince McMahon perceives.

"Yes, I would say that he's been quite hands-on. And that honestly, is something that I need becuase I want to know what he wants as opposed to making him guess or some sort of estimation. If I know what he wants directly, then it makes it that much more easier to give him what he's looking for. He's the man. He runs this and he wants a specific thing out of his talent, then the job is to give him what he wants," Lee said.

Keith Lee shared the difference between himself and the "Bearcat" character

Lee detailed that during his NXT run and main roster debut, he wasn't really playing a character and it was him "turned up" a few levels. Lee also mentioned that the "Bearcat" character was a man who wanted to do business and annihilate his opponents.

"Anything during my time in NXT or when I first came up to the main roster, I would say that there wasn't really a character. It was just me being me. I would say that was just me turned up to a certain level above average. The 'Bearcat' has some relevance to who I am but in a more competitive level, almost football-related. Just a guy that wants to get business done. 'Bearcat' is just a guy that walks out there ready to decimate whoever is in the ring. So, it's a real interesting switch for sure," Lee added.

Keith Lee will be on RAW this week and it will be interesting to see what's in store for him.

