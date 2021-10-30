''Someone that leads the way in great fashion'' - Keith Lee says a current champion has become his mentor in WWE

'Bearcat' Keith Lee has had an interesting run on the main roster since making his debut against Randy Orton. Speaking about his equation with Orton, Lee revealed that the former WWE Champion has become a mentor to him and is leading the way backstage.

After a lengthy hiatus, Bearcat returned to RAW a few weeks back and was drafted to Red Brand as well. Although he is yet to do anything of note, the future looks bright for him as Vince McMahon has reportedly taken a personal interest in his character.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, the former NXT Champion talked about his journey on the main roster. He also complimented RAW tag team champion Randy Orton and said that The Viper has been his supporter backstage:

“I don’t know many people that get to walk into the main roster and get to immediately work with Randy Orton, but that was something where I feel like, ‘I’m good for the rest of my career.’ Randy is someone that has kind of become a mentor if you will, and someone that leads the way in great fashion,” said Keith Lee.

Keith Lee on the impact Randy Orton has had on his career

Keith Lee said that when The Legend Killer praised him, he did not want approval from anyone else. Orton is not known to be the kind of person who would compliment just about anyone. It is rare to receive adulation from the veteran:

“The moment he told me that I’m really good at this thing, I didn’t care what anybody else thought anymore. He’s not a person that will compliment you on your abilities if he doesn’t mean it. To get his approval is something like, I’m good because now I know I’m everything I say I am and I’m good with that. However [as] everything else goes, it’s fine,” said Lee.

WWE creative has not used Lee up to his potential and has received a 50-50 booking. The hope is that with his new 'Bearcat' character, Keith Lee will finally be able to shine and become one of the top names on RAW.

