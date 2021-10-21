"He really hasn't gotten his landmark moment" - wrestling veteran picks the winner of Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and former OVW manager Kenny Bolin picked Xavier Woods to win the King of the Ring finals at Crown Jewel.

It was a hard road to the finals for both competitors. Woods bested the likes of Ricochet and Jinder Mahal to reach the finals, while Finn Balor defeated Cesaro and Sami Zayn en route to the final showdown.

Bolin made an exclusive appearance on SportsKeeda Wrestling's preview video for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia scheduled this Thursday. He predicted that Xavier Woods would defeat Finn Balor in the finals. He said that Balor had achieved a great deal in WWE, while Woods was the only New Day member who still needed a big moment.

Here's what Kenny Bolin had to say:

"Well, we think the emotional pick will be Xavier Woods. He's the only one of that group that hasn't really got the big push, really hasn't gotten his landmark moment. Finn Balor he's been in the pick of everything," Bolin said.

Bolin continued, "I'm going to take Xavier as an upset. I think most of the house money is probably going to be on Finn. But Xavier needs this. He looks slightly tougher than Kofi. So, I'm going to go with Xavier."

You can watch the full predictions video here:

Xavier Woods has a message for Finn Balor ahead of Crown Jewel

The finals of the King of the Ring tournament will see two babyfaces go up against each other. The entire tournament this year has been built around Woods' childhood dream of becoming a King of the Ring winner. Heading into Crown Jewel, the New Day member had a message for his opponent.

"It's been a long time coming..... may the best man win. And believe me, I will."

Will Finn Balor dominate at Crown Jewel? Or will Xavier Woods realize his childhood dream of becoming the King of the Ring? Let us know your pick for the King of the Ring finals in the comments section below.

Also Read

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam