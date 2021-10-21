"I don't think he's donating anything" - Wrestling veteran dismisses Mustafa Ali's claim of donating his earnings to charity (Exclusive)

Former OVW manager Kenny Bolin has a unique take on Mustafa Ali's recent tweet about the Crown Jewel event.

Bolin made an exclusive appearance on SportsKeeda Wrestling's predictions video for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia scheduled for Thursday. Earlier this week, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to announce that he would be donating his earnings from Crown Jewel to charity.

In conversation with Sid Pullar III of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bolin was of the opinion that the WWE Superstars were not paid for events. He stated that Ali will not be donating anything because he will not be getting any extra earnings from the event. Here is what Bolin had to say:

"There is a loophole there. You know why? Because I don't think any of these guys get paid for the event. They have contract pay. They don't get event pay anymore, from inside information. I don't think he's donating anything because he ain't getting anything from that event," Bolin said.

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE Earnings from the 10/21 event will be donated to charity. Earnings from the 10/21 event will be donated to charity.

You can watch the full predictions video here:

Mustafa Ali will be after Mansoor's undefeated streak in Saudi Arabia

It will be a happy homecoming for Mansoor, who has never tasted defeat in Saudi Arabia. The rookie can boast of wins over the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Cesaro in his homeland. However, Mustafa Ali will be a potent threat to Mansoor in front of a packed home crowd.

Mansoor had a 49-0 undefeated streak in NXT before making his main roster debut on RAW. In his first match, Mansoor lost to Sheamus via disqualification.

Will Mansoor be able to pull off another victory at the international mega event? Or will Ali spoil the homecoming for his up-and-coming former friend? Let us know in the comments below.

