Former manager says Tony Khan is a "blithering idiot" if he doesn't sign recently released WWE Star (Exclusive)

In a recent stream on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel, Kenny Bolin was of the belief that Tony Khan should sign John Morrison, who was recently let go by WWE. Bolin further praised Morrison for his ability and stated that he could benefit AEW.

Last night, WWE released a number of top names. John Morrison, Isiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, Shane Thorne and Tegan Nox were all let go by WWE just ahead of Survivor Series.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's preview show, Sid Pullar III was joined by Kenny "The Starmaker" Bolin, who has been an integral figure in creating many top stars for WWE. During his time in OSW, he managed and advised multiple wrestlers including John Cena, Mark Henry and Bobby Lashley. Here's what he had to say about Morrison and the potential of him being signed by AEW:

"Well if [Tony Khan] doesn't pick up John Morrison, he's a blithering idiot and I'll tell him that to his face. With all the B, C and D level talent he's picked up and does absolutely next to nothing with them - pick up John Morrison and actually put somebody on the roster who can actually work, entertain, perform and be a difference maker," said Kenny Bolin.

AEW has acquired a number of released WWE stars this year

Over the past year and a half, WWE has released a number of stars due to budget cuts. One of the earliest additions to AEW's roster this year was Andrade El Idolo, who made his debut on the June 4 episode of AEW Dynamite. Not long after, his former WWE rival Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) joined the fray as well.

Over the next few months, Tony Khan was quick to acquire some of the NXT releases as well in the form of 2point0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) and Bobby Fish. Anthony Greene (August Grey) has also made a few appearances in AEW following his WWE release.

