"Just a word of advice" - Kevin Owens issues a warning to RAW superstar

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens had some choice words for Austin Theory.

This Sunday, KO was on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump discussing his motives ahead of Survivor Series. While he was speaking, Theory was busy playing with Owens' action figure. That irked Owens, who lashed out at the up-and-coming star.

The former Universal Champion mentioned that while Austin Theory acted all cool and hip, he was still begging for Kevin's approval every single week. The Prizefighter also blamed him for Rey Mysterio's unceremonious removal from the RAW men's team for Survivor Series.

Here's what Owens had to say:

"Hey, let me give you a word of advice, by the way, you sit there and act you're above everybody else, you're this cool young superstar like 'I'm handsome, I'm cool,' but you know, you walk around the locker room begging for my acceptance every week... Just a word of advice, if you try to take a selfie on Sunday instead of focusing on what you should be focusing on, I will shove that phone so far up your a**, you'll be able to post an Instagram selfie of your vocal cords. Are we clear, Austin Theory?"

You can watch the full episode here.

Austin Theory and Kevin Owens will be on the same team at Survivor Series

With just days to go till Survivor Series, Austin Theory and Kevin Owens will have to resolve their issues as they will be on the same team. RAW has created a formidable team with Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory and Seth Rollins.

They will be up against Team SmackDown, consisting of Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin, Jeff Hardy, and another undecided member in the traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 tag team matchup.

Do you think Austin Theory and Kevin Owens will be able to function as a team this Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below.

