Killer Kross bringing his brand of violence to "SuperSlam #3" (Exclusive)

Killer Kross, fka Karrion Kross, was a feared rulebreaker during his tenure in WWE. He held the NXT title twice, leaving a string of beaten and battered opponents behind.

His move to the main roster -- on the RAW -- proved to be a promotional letdown. Killer Kross was given a gladiator style gimmick that just didn't fit.

They should have just let him just be "Killer" Kross. That's the moniker he used prior to WWE-NXT and that fits him and his style perfectly.

Both Mick Foley and Booker T even went public with their comments stating that this was not a good image for Killer Kross. Others pointed out that he and his lady -- Scarlett -- who came in as an established "act" with him from the independent world and NXT should never have been split up. It all seemed so wrong in so many ways.

On November 4, 2021 Killer Kross and Scarlett were released from their commitments in WWE. It was quite shocking to everyone as WWE seemed to have one or both of them earmarked for stardom. That was not going to happen.

Enter QPW Chairman Ali Marafi, who is always on the hunt for the hottest talent. He is the man behind two very successful spectacular shows in Qatar called "SuperSlam."

"I saw how frustrated Kross was during his time on RAW," Marafi said in an exclusive interview with me. "He is not a gimmick type. He is like a Randy Orton meaning he is vicious and all business in the ring. I reached out to see if he might be interested in a match I have in mind for the vacant QPW Middle East title. He said he would love to come to Qatar and compete. This made me very happy."

"I looked through the list of match opponents on my roster and I feel that Kross vs. John Morrison would be just perfect. It would be an amazing match to watch. Their styles are made for each other and I am sure the fans would be thrilled to see them against each other. I am working on signing contracts to make this match. come to fruition."

SuperSlam is scheduled in Doha, Qatar as a multi-day event on March 18, and 19, 2022. More than 25 wrestlers will be at this super-event.

Marafi added:

"I should have some other major announcements to make in the near future of who will be wrestling at SuperSlam 3. I am in the process of negotiating with several major and independent federations to sign top stars and make this SuperSlam the finest one yet. Signing Killer Kross in a match for the vacant Middle East championship is a great way to start that process!"

Killer Kross will surely be one of the star attractions of the show and his fans will be hoping that he can claim the Middle East Championship.

