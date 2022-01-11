"I wouldn't be surprised" - Killer Kross discusses possible WWE return

Killer Kross (formerly known as Karrion Kross) is open to returning to WWE one day, but only if he works for the company under different creative circumstances.

The 36-year-old won the NXT Championship twice during his 16-month spell with Triple H’s brand between April 2020 and August 2021. After undergoing a character transformation, he lasted four months on RAW before the company released him in November.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kross did not rule out working for WWE in the future. That being said, if he does return, the free agent would want more assurances about his role in the company:

“I wouldn’t be surprised [if I returned]," said Killer Kross. "I respectfully wouldn’t go back in the same circumstances. Out of a logical standpoint, I definitely think I would be interested in [having] a lot more certainty about things.”

Performing as Karrion Kross, Killer Kross defeated John Morrison in his final WWE match on October 10, 2021 at a live event in Bakersfield, California. The company let him, alongside his fiancée and former on-screen valet, Scarlett, on November 4.

Killer Kross did not argue with WWE’s creative process

After moving to RAW, Kross' helmet and ring gear drew comparisons to Lord Humungus from the 1981 film Mad Max 2. This new attire drew plenty of criticism, as many fans thought it looked ridiculous. He also appeared on WWE’s main roster without Scarlett, even though the real-life couple proved to be a popular combination in NXT.

WWE fans often questioned why the company’s decision-makers changed Kross’ character so much, and the man himself seemingly had those same questions. In hindsight, the former NXT star noted that he should have expressed his concerns about his character during his time on RAW.

“One of my biggest mistakes in general is I do pride myself on being a pleasure to work with, with whatever it is that I’m doing," Kross added. "I like to create that good energy that goes around, and often times I probably should be a little more assertive when I think something is a bad idea.”

Killer Kross received interest from AEW and WWE before he ultimately signed with the latter in early 2020. He admitted in the interview that he would likely still be employed if he decided to join AEW two years ago instead of WWE.

