"We laugh about that all the time" - Kofi Kingston responds to fan complaints about New Day having too many matches with The Usos

Kofi Kingston has opened up about working with Jimmy and Jey Uso in WWE. He also spoke about the complaints from fans about him and Xavier Woods having too many matches with the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The New Day and The Usos are two of the greatest tag teams in the industry right now. At WWE Day 1, they collided for the blue brand's tag titles and had a rematch on the following episode of SmackDown.

During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino on The Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Kofi Kingston stated that he doesn't understand why fans complain about seeing the two teams in action when they're guaranteed a good match. He also said the two teams always try to have a better match than their last:

“It's funny that you say that man, because we laugh about that all the time. I’ve never heard so many people complain about, like, a guaranteed great match. You know what I'm saying? Like, you go out there and complain, ‘Oh I gotta watch another great match!’” Kofi said in jest. “Every match that we've had with the Usos, we pride ourselves on making it better than the last. I always say this, and I don't mean to compare myself to like the Dudleys and the Hardyz, and Edge and Christian, but with their ladder matches, that was the standard that they set. To outdo themselves every single time.”

Kofi Kingston says it's easy working with The Usos in WWE

The New Day and The Usos are two of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. Both teams have held the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championship multiple times.

They always manage to put on a good match when they share the ring with each other. Kofi Kingston commented on working with Jimmy and Jey Uso, saying its easy to work with them:

“It's so easy working with the Usos man. Like, we have the same mentality. No matter where we are on the card, we seek to steal the show, as you saw on Day 1. You’re gonna put us first? OK. Well, you know, we're gonna try to set the table a little high. You're gonna need a booster seat to sit up there and eat,” said Kofi Kingston.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kofi Kingston added that he doesn't really like watching many of his matches back, but with the Usos, he always goes out of his way to watch it back.

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Arjun