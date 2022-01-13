"They are identical" – Kurt Angle compares current RAW star to Triple H

Kurt Angle drew comparisons between Robert Roode and Triple H during the latest episode of his podcast, which revolved around TNA's Final Resolution pay-per-view from 2007.

Roode has often been likened to Triple H as they share similar characteristics as wrestling performers. The former WWE Champion agreed with the parallels and felt that Triple H and Roode moved similarly in the ring.

Moreover, Angle added that the RAW star and The Cerebral Assassin had matching physiques. Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say on The Kurt Angle Show:

"They are identical in a lot of ways. They move the same way. You know, they are built almost the same way. I think they have a lot of things in common with each other. Without a doubt, you're right."

Kurt Angle knew Robert Roode would become a major star

Robert Roode became a household name due to his exceptional work in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, where he accumulated multiple accolades and titles during a 12-year run. Angle was TNA's top star in the mid-2000s and got a closer look at Roode's potential.

The Olympic hero saw shades of Arn Anderson in Roode and was confident that his TNA colleague would achieve success as main event talent in the future:

"Yes, I did. I knew right away. He reminded me a lot of Arn Anderson. His mannerisms, the way he carried himself. I knew he was going to be a huge star from the beginning."

Robert Roode joined WWE in 2016 and has not given up on his title-winning habits. Despite not tasting world championship glory, Roode is a former NXT Champion who has been an active member of RAW and SmackDown over the past few years.

Roode is currently in a tag team with Dolph Ziggler, collectively known as The Dirty Dawgz, and is in regular contention for the RAW Tag Team titles.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Abhinav Singh