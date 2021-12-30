"I’m paying for the price of 40 years of wrestling"- Kurt Angle opens up about the scary aftermath of his WWE career

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently opened up about the aftermath of the injuries he sustained during his illustrious wrestling career.

Having won a Gold Medal with a broken neck and wrestling throughout his WWE career with numerous injuries, Angle has had an unfortunate, injury-ridden time in the ring.

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist detailed his upcoming surgeries and current health.

“I’m paying for the price of 40 years of wrestling. My neck, my back, my knees. I actually went to a doctor and I’m going to have to have both knees replaced, my back has been bothering me a lot. I broke my neck five times, eventually, I’m going to have to have fusion surgery. I’m going to have to have a lot of hardware in my body someday soon,” -Angle said (H/T- wrestlinginc)

The WWE Hall of Famer also stated that he has been wrestling with injuries since 2001:

“I don’t know the last time I wasn’t injured when I wrestled. From after 2001, I was consistently injured for the rest of my career,"- Kurt Angle added.

Kurt Angle has faced many serious injuries in his WWE career

Numerous WWE wrestlers have faced horrific injuries during their time with the company. Angle has had his share of physical trauma that has halted his momentum numerous times.

The Gold Medalist broke his neck more than once during his career, with one notably being outside the WWE ring. During the buildup to the Olympic Games, Kurt's opponent dropped him on his head, resulting in him breaking his neck for the first time.

However, The Wrestling Machine managed to find a doctor who allowed him to wrestle and made it to the Games. The rest, as we all know, is history as Kurt Angle won a gold medal with a "broken freakin' neck".

George McClean @TheMCclean TO BE PHYSICALLY BROKEN & PLUNGED INTO MENTAL DESPAIR



Both Kurt Angle & Vinny Pazienza suffered injuries who most thought they would never recover from



Doubted that they would ever walk again, let alone accomplish their dreams



They defied the odds through immense willpower TO BE PHYSICALLY BROKEN & PLUNGED INTO MENTAL DESPAIRBoth Kurt Angle & Vinny Pazienza suffered injuries who most thought they would never recover fromDoubted that they would ever walk again, let alone accomplish their dreamsThey defied the odds through immense willpower https://t.co/Esc7mQIrse

However, this wasn't the end of bad luck for the former RAW General Manager as he suffered multiple injuries throughout his WWE career, including more neck problems.

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step inside the squared circle and it's scary to think how ridiculously good he could have been if not for all the times he got hurt.

What are your thoughts on Kurt Angle's career? Is he the Greatest of all time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

