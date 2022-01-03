"I definitely would be interested" - Kurt Angle is keen on Hall of Famer's long-time role in WWE

Kurt Angle has opened up about possibly returning to WWE in a scouting role to recruit young amateur athletes.

Angle was released by WWE in April 2020, due to budget cuts that the company enforced after the pandemic. The Hall of Famer was a backstage producer, a role he took up after retiring from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

In a recent Q&A session, Kurt Angle was asked by a fan if he would be interested in a scouting role in WWE, similar to the one Gerald Brisco had. The Olympic Gold medalist stated that he would be keen to take up such a role.

"I definitely would be interested (in a scouting role). That would be a really cool job to have. I would love to travel around and scout wrestlers from the United States and abroad. There are a lot of great Olympic wrestlers out there that could adapt to professional wrestling very well," said Angle.

However, he also clarified that WWE hadn't offered it to him:

"I think Gable Steveson is going to be a great example. I think he's going to adapt because he is so athletic for his size - the guy's incredibly athletic. So I think I would love to be able to be a recruit for WWE, they just have never offered me that job. They offered me every other job in the book, but not that one."

Angle praised Brisco for scouting and recruiting several amateur athletes over the years for WWE and said that the veteran did a fantastic job in the years he was employed by the company.

Kurt Angle doesn't want to return to WWE as a producer

Kurt Angle stated a few months ago that he was not unhappy at WWE for firing him from his role as a producer. He believes he wasn't good at the job and hinted at not being interested in returning in that capacity if WWE offered it to him.

“I took the job as a producer/agent. I did it for a year, I wasn’t very good at it. The thing is, I don’t like computers and you have to use a damn computer all the time. Vince is like, ‘Kurt, open up your computer.’ I don’t even know how to do this thing," said Angle.

He also revealed that WWE wanted to hire him as a coach for NXT, as well as manage Riddle, both of which he rejected.

