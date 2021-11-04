"I wouldn't mind doing it" - WWE Legend is ready to return and manage Otis and Chad Gable

Kurt Angle revealed that he would be willing to return to WWE and become the manager of Otis and Chad Gable.

The WWE Hall Of Famer put Otis and Chad Gable over as tremendous wrestlers and entertainers and mentioned that he would have cherished the opportunity to be their spokesperson.

During the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle said that he was released from WWE before the team was formed and added that he even initially turned down an offer to manage Riddle.

"I wouldn't mind doing it. Not only are they great amateur wrestlers, they are great entertainers too, especially Otis, you know! I think I might have been able to be a part of that, but I think they started that after I left the company. So, there wasn't a possibility of me coming back and managing them. WWE did offer me to manage Matt Riddle, and I didn't take it at the time because I had some other commitments. But Otis and Chad Gable, that would have been awesome. Managing them, we would have had a lot of fun doing those segments," said Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle shares his disappointment over WWE not reforming Team Angle

Kurt Angle revealed he was displeased over WWE not having a new-look Team Angle featuring Chad Gable and Jason Jordan a few years back. Angle said that the company had a golden chance to have an exciting new alliance but found it odd that Vince McMahon instead chose to make Jason Jordan his kayfabe son.

The Olympic Gold Medallist admitted that he would have loved to reignite Team Angle with a new set of members, including Chad Gable, Jason Jordan and Otis. The WWE Hall of Famer would have also liked to have involved former members such as Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas.

Angle added that the stable could have had a long and fruitful run with WWE's backing and possibly even a big-money Survivor Series match.

"Yeah, I wanted to do that. I'm not sure why Vince didn't decide to do that. Instead, he made Jason Jordan my son. Chad Gable had no relation to me whatsoever. I would have probably done the opposite, but I also think that those guys would have been the new Team Angle, and it would have been a really good run. I'm not sure why Vince didn't want to do it. It's actually very disappointing. The Team Angle didn't even get to the level we could have. Team Angle only survived for like eight months; it wasn't a long period for that faction. So, to reignite it with Chad Gable and Otis or Jason Jordan would have been incredible. I think we could have done that for a good three or four years and had a good run. I would have loved to have had all of them as part of my faction. That would have been incredible, and we could have been a Survivor Series team," added Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle will make for a fine manager irrespective of who he gets behind. WWE officials should consider getting the Legend back as Alpha Academy's mentor as Otis and Gable could be a serious threat in the RAW Tag Team division.

