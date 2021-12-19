''I was scared'' - Former WWE Champion's reaction when fans started chanting 'Goldberg' right before his return

Goldberg is undoubtedly one of the most popular superstars in the history of WWE. Kurt Angle found that out the hard way when fans started chanting Goldberg's name right before his debut in IMPACT Wrestling.

Kurt Angle left WWE and signed with Impact Wrestling, then known as TNA, in 2006. On October 19th Angle made his TNA debut where he confronted Samoa Joe. Angle had stated that he is done with pro-wrestling and will focus on an MMA career in order to swerve the fans ahead of his Impact debut.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE and TNA World Champion revealed that he got very scared when fans started chanting Goldberg's name right before his music hit. It was Angle's return to pro-wrestling and he feared fans would be upset to see him return instead of Goldberg.

''Everybody thought it was Goldberg. I was scared when they were chanting Goldberg. I was like oh sh*t. I hope they're not disappointed it's me,'' said Angle.

Goldberg returned to pro-wrestling in 2016

While fans had hoped to see Goldberg return to wrestling by joining TNA in 2006, the former WCW champion did not set foot inside the squared circle until much later. The powerhouse left WWE in 2004 and returned to the company in 2016, where he continues to be an active superstar.

Meanwhile, Kurt Angle became the face of TNA and helped the company grow leaps and bounds. Eventually, Angle, too, returned to WWE after he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Goldberg and Kurt Angle were both popular free agents during 2006 and fans had been clamoring to see both men return to the ring. Angle mentioned on the podcast that he chose to join Impact Wrestling because of the lighter schedule that they offered in comparison to WWE.

