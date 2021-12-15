''That was his only downfall'' - Kurt Angle says former world champion could have been a huge star in WWE if he wasn't lazy 

Kurt Angle talked about a former WWE star who could've been huge if he had stayed with the company. The man in question is former Impact Wrestling world champion James Storm. Angle said that he thought Storm had all the tools to make it big, except that he tended to be lazy at times.

James Storm is one of the most prominent names in the wrestling world and has worked for companies like Impact Wrestling. He even had a short stint in WWE when he came to NXT. He is a former tag team partner of Bobby Roode but did not join NXT as a full-time competitor.

Speaking on his podcast, Kurt Angle praised James Storm, saying that he had great in-ring skills and mic work. He did admit that The Cowboy had a tendency to be lazy at times, which could be his only downfall:

''James tended to be a little lazy every once in a while. That was his only downfall. It wasn’t even that much of a problem. It was just every once in a while, he would get just a little bit lazy. I’m not sure if that’s what Eric and Bruce were talking about, but as far as his performance and his consistency, he was damn good. He was really good,” said Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle on his equation with James Storm

Kurt Angle reminisced about his time in IMPACT Wrestling and talked about the bond he had developed with Storm at the time.

The Olympic Gold Medalist said that they were such good friends that they would often spend time with each other's families:

''He spent time with my family and I spent time with his family, so we had a very close relationship at this particular time,” said Angle.

The former WWE Champion also believes that WWE looked him over. He said he is aware that Storm was offered a chance to join NXT full-time, which he declined. Storm could have been a huge star in WWE in Angle's opinion.

It is an intriguing prospect to wonder if The Cowboy could have made it in WWE had he chosen to stay longer, but his work in IMPACT Wrestling speaks for itself.

