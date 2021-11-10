Kurt Angle names WWE stars who should be the faces of RAW and SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has opined that Roman Reigns and Randy Orton should be the faces of their respective brands.

Roman Reigns is the top star on SmackDown, and perhaps even WWE. His Tribal Chief gimmick showcased a different side of him to the audience. Meanwhile, Orton is the current RAW Tag Team Champion with Riddle, still producing solid storylines for the Red brand.

On The Kurt Angle Show, a fan asked the Olympic Gold Medalist who he'd like to see as the faces of the two brands.

“My two champions are the two best in the company, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton," said Angle.

The WWE legend also wants to see a dream match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor to main event WrestleMania.

“But, WrestleMania main event, a new one and one I would love to see would be AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor. I think that match would be incredible, and I would love to see that at WrestleMania as a main event. Both those guys are unbelievable in the ring," said Angle. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Roman Reigns is at the top of his game in WWE now

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been a dominant figure on the Blue brand ever since he debuted his current gimmick last year. He has defeated several former world champions with the help of Paul Heyman and The Usos.

Reigns has surpassed fans' expectations as a heel and has been the focal point of most storylines on the Blue brand.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

We eat first. #Smackdown You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain.We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain. We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable #Smackdown https://t.co/aLXAtXMqmL

Roman Reigns is likely to face Sir Kofi this Friday. However, he could reignite his rivalry with Brock Lesnar or Drew McIntyre in the future.

