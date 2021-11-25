"The company felt I was a liability" - WWE legend wanted title reign in recent run; why Vince McMahon rejected plans

Kurt Angle has revealed that he was interested in having a title reign in his last run in WWE. The Olympic gold medalist has disclosed why Vince McMahon decided against it.

Angle returned to WWE in 2017 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was later appointed RAW General Manager before stepping into the ring as a temporary member of The Shield. He had a few more matches in the company before hanging up his boots at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. In his two-year run in the ring, Angle was not in any title match.

While speaking on Talk is Jericho, Angle opened up on how his past injuries played a role in him not getting a title reign in his second WWE run.

“I was hoping to have a title reign. But I think the company felt I was a liability. The pain killer thing, the injuries I was having, my broken necks. I broke my neck four times in WWE. So, I don’t think Vince had plans for me wrestling too much. I think he was more protecting me than allowing me to go ahead and wrestle. I understood that but I didn’t necessarily agree with it,” said Kurt Angle. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Angle's last match in WWE history was against Baron Corbin. The Hall of Famer wasn't too keen on facing Corbin in his final match and wanted to face John Cena.

Kurt Angle's memorable in-ring moments in his second WWE run

Angle had a few memorable moments in his second WWE run. He was announced as a late replacement for Roman Reigns at TLC 2017 after Reigns had to pull out due to a medical issue.

He was part of Ronda Rousey's debut match, teaming with ex-UFC star to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

His last few matches in WWE were special too as he faced former rivals like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, as well as young stars like Apollo Crews and Chad Gable.

