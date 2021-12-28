Lacey Evans provides a huge update regarding her return to WWE 

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has taken to Twitter to comment on her potential return.

A fan recently posted a video of her daughter, where the little girl was gifted a Lacey Evans figure for Christmas. The fan wrote a caption that suggested her daughter was excited for Evans’ return to the squared circle, as the little girl also questioned her mom about the WWE star’s whereabouts.

“I would say, Santa did good with bringing her @LaceyEvansWWE! She was over the moon and then shortly after, she asked when Lacey would come back, I told her I’m sure she is training to come back and she said I can’t wait! She loves you so much! Merry Christmas!” wrote the fan.

Check out the fan’s tweet below:

Courtney Sanders @cnsanders6 I would say, Santa did good with bringing her @LaceyEvansWWE ! She was over the moon & then shortly after, she asked when Lacey would come back, I told her I’m sure she is training to come back & she said I can’t wait! She loves you so much! Merry Christmas! I would say, Santa did good with bringing her @LaceyEvansWWE ! She was over the moon & then shortly after, she asked when Lacey would come back, I told her I’m sure she is training to come back & she said I can’t wait! She loves you so much! Merry Christmas! https://t.co/0Yk9KJ1Nep

Lacey Evans reposted the same video and captioned it. “Tell her I’m coming.”

Check out Lacey Evans’ tweet below:

Why has Lacey Evans been away from in-ring action?

The last time Lacey Evans was seen on WWE TV, she was in a storyline involving Ric Flair.

On 4th January, 2021, on an episode of RAW, Lacey Evans and Ric Flair's storyline began. During a match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka, Evans flirted with The Nature Boy.

During the storyline, Ric Flair cornered Lacey Evans and even distracted his own daughter Charlotte, in order to assist Evans.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the 15th of February, Lacey Evans announced she was pregnant and took some time off from WWE. Prior to her pregnancy, a match was scheduled between her and Asuka for RAW Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber, but was eventually canceled due to her announcement.

Edited by Genci Papraniku