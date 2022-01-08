Lana wants to see gold around two-time champion's waist again

Lana is gunning for Naomi to win the SmackDown Women's title again after the events of tonight's show.

Lana, who now goes by CJ Perry, is no longer associated with WWE but keeps up with the weekly action and occasionally tweets about her former co-workers. She was pretty close with former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi during her time in the promotion.

On tonight's SmackDown, Naomi confronted Charlotte Flair, leading to a Championship Contender's match between the two. However, a Natural Selection gave Flair the victory over Naomi in the end.

Lana posted a tweet shortly after, stating that she wanted to see gold around Naomi's waist again.

"Naomi is more then deserving to face Charlotte for the #SmackDown championship! I want to see gold around @NaomiWWE waist !!!!!!!" wrote Lana.

Naomi has previously called Lana the hardest worker in the Women's division

Naomi and Lana have worked together on WWE TV, and the hit reality TV show Total Divas. The former SmackDown Champion had major praise for The Ravishing Russian during her appearance on WWE's The Bump last year.

“That’s another reason why I go hard for Lana, and I wanted her as my partner because I feel like there is no one in our division who works and is more driven than her. Look, she’s legit. She doesn’t fly home. Instead, she stays in Tampa and trains and trains even to the point that I have to tell her she needs to take a break. This is how committed she is. I don’t think people get to see that side of her as much," said Naomi. [H/T Give Me Sport]

Lana holds Naomi in high regard, judging by her latest tweet. Here's Lana asking Naomi for some much-needed inspiration on an episode of Total Divas:

Also Read Article Continues below

Naomi lost to Charlotte Flair on tonight's episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen if she gets another shot at Charlotte's title belt somewhere down the line. Both Naomi and Flair are scheduled to compete in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

Edited by Angana Roy