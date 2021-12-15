"Don’t blow that opportunity" - WWE legend advises Austin Theory not to mess up his current push

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer provided his advice to Austin Theory and advised him not to blow the opportunity that WWE has currently presented him.

Dreamer mentioned that Austin Theory should be giving his best efforts and living up to his full potential, as the WWE creative team seems to have shown quite the interest in him.

The WWE legend advised Theory to be cautious going forward. Dreamer claimed that the promotion's interest in him will only change if he does something to 'mess up' his current push.

“You’re getting an opportunity, don’t blow that opportunity. Literally, do everything the best that you can, and like I said, go above and beyond because they’re interested in you right now. That can change but run with it. It will only change if you mess it up,” said Tommy Dreamer. (H/T- SEScoops)

While being a part of NXT, Austin Theory was involved in several interesting angles, most notably during his time in The Way, alongside the likes of Johnny Gargano.

Theory was called up to the main roster once again as part of the 2021 WWE Draft after having previously competed on the main roster once before.

Austin Theory's current run on the main roster

Austin Theory is currently involved in a storyline that also includes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Theory had recently stolen Cleopatra's Egg from McMahon and was forced to confess to his wrongdoing. However, instead of being punished, the former NXT sensation was awarded a WWE Championship match against Big E.

Unfortunately for Austin Theory, he was unable to win the title from the reigning champion. But because WWE has featured Austin Theory in a world championship match already on the main roster, his future certainly looks brighter than ever.

On a recent episode of RAW, Austin Theory also set his sights on a former WWE Universal Champion, as he attacked Finn Balor.

Theory's assault on Balor has suggested that WWE could move forward with a potential feud between the two men. They could even face-off in a match at WWE Day 1.

The bout between the two is yet to be confirmed but WWE Day 1 is already looking like quite the stacked card, with Big E defending the WWE Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

The likes of The Usos, Becky Lynch, and others will also feature on WWE Day 1.

