WWE Hall of Famer returns to SmackDown after 20 years and takes out Charlotte Flair

It was a special episode of SmackDown for fans, but not so much for Charlotte Flair.

This week's episode, which wasn't particularly star-studded, had a great moment when WWE Hall of Famer, Lita, returned and was confronted by SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The former Women's Champion returned to SmackDown for the first time in 20 years and was being interviewed by Michael Cole who asked about the motive behind her return for the Rumble. Lita stated that she believes she has one last run left in her.

This is when Flair came out and it resulted in an altercation where the WWE Hall of Famer took out the SmackDown Women's Champion via the Twist of Fate:

Charlotte Flair referenced Lita's best friend Trish Stratus and her return in 2018. As you may remember, Stratus and Flair had a marquee match at SummerSlam 2018 and it was the latter who won, retiring the legend in an incredible bout.

Is Lita set for a return and possible program with Charlotte Flair?

Lita has reportedly been cleared for a few years now, as per Fightful Select. She was part of the Evolution special a few years ago and teased having one last run in WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if she can have a good run leading up to WrestleMania 38. With the number of releases that have happened in the women's division, both RAW and SmackDown have been gutted in terms of female roster depth.

Lita would be a great addition and a good title opponent for the likes of Flair and Becky Lynch. Even if she doesn't capture the Women's Championship, being in a title match will elevate her opponent - which is normally the reason why legends are brought back to face current superstars.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Lita have another full run with WWE? Voice your thoughts in the comments below.

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Alan John