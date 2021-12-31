"Everything felt so aligned" - Liv Morgan details how she paid tribute to two WWE Hall of Famers

Liv Morgan has always been hugely inspired by Trish Stratus and Lita, who are often regarded as two of the all-time greats in women's wrestling.

In December 2004, Trish Stratus and Lita headlined Monday Night RAW in a historic main event.

Recently, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch also competed in the main event of RAW and Morgan decided to pay tribute to two of her idols.

In an interview with CBS Sports Shakiel Mahjouri, Liv Morgan spoke about the suicide dive homage to Stratus and Lita from her match against Becky Lynch.

“100 percent. That day was the 17th anniversary of the infamous Trish vs. Lita [match]. The first-ever women's main event match for the Women's championship. It felt so weird to me. It felt like it was meant to be. Everything felt so aligned. Becky has red hair. I have blonde hair. We have this match 17 years to the date and we were the main event, which we didn't know until later in the day because we weren't the main event and then we got switched to the main event. As soon as I realized that, I was like, 'I'm doing a dive,” said Morgan. (H/T- Fightful)

Liv Morgan has been on quite the run recently

Liv Morgan was drafted to RAW as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. Since then, Morgan has found herself in the title picture.

On the 8th of November, in an episode of RAW, Morgan successfully won a Fatal-5 Way match to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Title.

On the 6th of December, Liv Morgan finally faced The Man for the RAW Women's Title. However, Becky Lynch was successful at retaining her title.

At the first pay-per-view of 2022, WWE Day 1, Liv Morgan will once again get her opportunity to capture the RAW Women's Title. Morgan will be in singles action against Becky Lynch and finally hope to win her first title in the company.

