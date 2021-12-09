"I don’t feel like anyone deserves anything" - Liv Morgan opens up on up-and-coming WWE superstar

WWE Superstar Aliyah received some praise from RAW Superstar Liv Morgan this week.

Liv Morgan was on the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin this week. The RAW Superstar spoke about her career in WWE, the sensational feud with Becky Lynch, and seeing her friend Aliyah get called up to the main roster.

Liv Morgan mentioned that she was very excited to see Aliyah on the main roster and was interested in witnessing her career unfold in the WWE.

Here's what Liv Morgan had to say about Aliyah:

"I feel like it was such a long time coming. I don’t like to say the word deserve, I don’t feel like anyone deserves anything really. I feel like deserve feels entitled to me but she deserves it. She so deserves her spot and I’m so excited to watch her and see what she does and see her journey. I’m so happy to have her on SmackDown. Hopefully, we’ll be on the same show someday," Liv said.

Aliyah was called up to SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft. She made her in-ring debut for the blue brand on the November 12 episode where she pinned Natalya to pick up the win for her team. Later Sonya Deville informed Aliyah that she was removed from the SmackDown Women's team for Survivor Series.

Liv Morgan missed out on winning the RAW Women's Championship this past week

Liv Morgan was all set to dethrone Big Time Becks as the RAW Women's Champion this week. Morgan put up her best against Becky but the wily champion had a few tricks up her sleeve.

As Becky pinned Liv for the win, she grabbed the ropes to get enough leverage for the three-count without the ref noticing.

Do you think Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch are heading for another collision at WWE Day 1? Sound off in the comments below.

