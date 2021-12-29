"That's my truth and that's how I felt" - Liv Morgan on her controversial promo about released WWE stars

Liv Morgan has addressed her controversial promo on RAW. She referenced Ruby Soho and Sarah Logan's release from WWE in that segment.

The three stars are close friends in real life and were part of a stable known as The Riott Squad. During a contract signing with Becky Lynch on RAW several weeks ago, Liv Morgan claimed that 'The Man's lucrative contract was why her friends were no longer in WWE. The comment wasn't well-received by several people.

During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Liv Morgan said she felt that she was defending her friend's honor. She added that it wasn't her intention to offend or upset anyone.

"I knew what I was saying might have been a little bit touchy just because it's a sensitive topic. That's my truth and that's how I felt. My friends reached out to me afterwards and let me know how awesome they thought it was and how proud they were. I felt okay with it because I felt like I was defending their honor, they loved that I did it, and it's just how I felt." said Morgan.

While she never wanted to offend or hurt anyone, Morgan wanted to hit back at the personal attacks from Becky. She doesn't want people to be upset over something she said in retaliation and "no malice."

"Becky has been getting so personal with me and I felt like I needed to bring her back down to reality real quick. I don't want to offend anyone or anyone to be upset at what I said. In that aspect, I don't like that. I don't want people to be upset over something I said with no malice behind it whatsoever. Like I said, people are allowed to feel however they feel," she added.

WWE @WWE



🔥🎤

#WWERaw "You're the reason why your friend is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?" - @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🔥🎤 "You're the reason why your friend is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?" - @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🔥🎤#WWERaw https://t.co/EUSYTZEuYM

Liv Morgan wants 'Angry Liv Girl' to show up at WWE Day 1

After Becky defeated Liv Morgan on RAW several weeks ago, the camera cut to a young girl in the crowd who was seemingly disappointed. The latter became known on the internet as 'Angry Liv Girl.'

Liv Morgan said she wants the young girl and Angry Becky Girl to be in attendance at WWE Day 1.

"I found her and I'm going to send her a little DM. I would love for Angry Liv Girl and Angry Becky girl to both be there [at WWE Day 1]. They've both been stars during this feud. I would love for them to both be there," Morgan said.

At WWE Day 1, Morgan and Lynch will collide for the RAW Women's Championship one more time. It'd indeed be memorable for the Angry Liv Girl if Liv won the title in front of her.

