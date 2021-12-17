Popular WWE Superstar confirms rumoured change to Becky Lynch match

Liv Morgan, in a recent interview, confirmed that Becky Lynch were initially not scheduled to feature in the main event of that particular episode.

The December 6 episode of WWE's Monday Night Raw saw Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch fight it out for the Raw Women's Championship. The match was a scintillating one, with The Man retaining her title after piining her opponent by taking the help of the ropes.

There were rumors that a match between Kevin Owens and Big E was supposed to be the main event on December 6. In the interview, Liv Morgan confirmed that it was just 2 hours before the match that plans were altered:

"Not until that day [did Becky Lynch and I know we were main eventing Raw] and all week I was hoping, I was hoping so much that we’d get to main event because I really want to pay homage but also, you know, do our own thing and I just was hoping it would be the main event and then I found out a couple hours into the day that we were gonna be the main event because originally, we weren’t. We weren’t gonna be the main event. It got switched and so it was just so special," Morgan said.

Liv Morgan suffered several injuries after Becky Lynch assault on RAW

#WWERaw As revealed on #RAWTalk @YaOnlyLivvOnce has a deep bone bruise and a strained radial collateral ligament in her left arm. As revealed on #RAWTalk, @YaOnlyLivvOnce has a deep bone bruise and a strained radial collateral ligament in her left arm.#WWERaw https://t.co/eVdfFUV9wL

WWE confirmed that Liv Morgan injured her arm while brawling with Becky Lynch during their confrontation on RAW. Morgan was unhappy about the fact that Lynch used the ropes in their Championship match on December 6.

She demanded a rematch for the RAW Women's Championship. The two ended up having a fight and Becky injured Liv Morgan's arm in the process. The injury may keep Morgan out of the title picture for a while, and it remains to be seen who steps up to challenge Becky Lynch in the interim period.

