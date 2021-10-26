Watch: Liv Morgan cosplays as Chucky the doll

Liv Morgan wore a Halloween-special gear tonight on Monday Night RAW, inspired by the iconic Chucky the doll.

This week on the Red brand, Morgan went one-on-one with former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. Ahead of her appearance, she had already teased a Chucky-inspired outfit and fans absolutely loved her cosplay.

You can see some pictures of Liv Morgan cosplaying as Chucky below and a video of her entrance on RAW this week.

Liv Morgan in the Chucky Gear was the Highlight of Raw.

Unfortunately, she was not able to win her match as Carmella pinned her after hitting her with a face-buster. Nonetheless, the WWE Universe absolutely loved her outfit and continues to rally behind her.

Liv Morgan was a fan-favorite choice to win the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament

Earlier this month, WWE held the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament, a female version of the iconic King of the Ring tournament. Fans were wanting to see this for a long time and when the company finally announced the tournament, one of the biggest fan-favorite choices to win it all was Liv Morgan.

WWE did announce Morgan would compete in the tournament and she faced Carmella in the first-round matchup. While many were expecting the former Riott Squad member to win, she surprisingly ended up losing to Carmella in the first round.

According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE originally planned to have Liv Morgan win the match and qualify for the next round. However, that was changed later on.

"Carmella ended up winning the match, but we're told that at one point ahead of the match, Liv Morgan was actually penciled in to win the match. We've heard significant frustration from talent and staff alike about the booking of the women's division of late, and the time given in multiple situations. We'll work to find out more," stated the report.

At Crown Jewel 2021, Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop in the finals of the Queen's Crown tournament. She is officially being known now as Queen Zelina and also debuted a new accent on this week's RAW.

