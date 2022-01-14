"I just knew I had to deliver"- Liv Morgan opens up about her match with Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently opened up about her series of matches with Becky Lynch.

In the past few months, Liv has been on a great run in WWE and was recently involved in a #1 contenders match on the red brand. The former Riott Squad member has also locked horns with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch multiple times.

Speaking on the Barstool Rasslin podcast, Liv stated that her two matches with Lynch were the biggest matches of her career. She also feels that she brought her " A-game" to the matches.

"I feel like my last two matches. You know, the main event on RAW felt like the biggest match of my career. It was the 17 year anniversary of the Trish[Stratus] and Lita's historic main event. The first-ever female main event for the women's title, and we got to kind of mimic that. I got texted by Trish Stratus, which was such an insane moment for me because I grew up idolizing her," Morgan recalled.

After getting recognition from Stratus, Morgan doubted she could replicate the success in future matches. However, she was reassured when she opened the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year's Day.

"I was like I don't know if I'll ever have a moment like this again, and then fast forward a couple of weeks later, here I am opening the first-ever pay per view of the New Year. And not only the first-ever pay-per-view of the New Year, it was the first-ever pay-per-view of its kind. I just knew I had to deliver. I gotta bring my A-game, and I feel like I did that. I feel super satisfied, which I never do," Liv Said.

Liv Morgan almost beat Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1

As mentioned earlier, the first pay-per-view of 2022 saw Becky Lynch defend her coveted women's title against Liv Morgan. This was the latter's second shot at the title after she failed to defeat The Man on an episode of WWE RAW.

Liv Morgan almost dethroned the champion in her second attempt. She had Big Time Becks locked in a submission, but the latter managed to break free and counter it into the Man Handle Slam to retain the title.

The former Riott Squad member had another chance to become the #1 contender on RAW this week, but Doudrop defeated her and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match.

With Becky Lynch now set to face Doudrop on Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan could focus on the eponymous women's battle royal at the event. If she manages to outlast 29 other superstars, she will get another opportunity to challenge for the women's championship again.

Do you think Liv Morgan will win the Women's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments below.

