"I don't want to cry" - Liv Morgan is distraught after her championship match on RAW

After the show this week, WWE superstar Liv Morgan opened up on the RAW Women's Championship match.

WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber caught up with Liv Morgan post-match. The latter was understandably distraught with the conclusion and shared her thoughts during the interview.

Liv Morgan was on the verge of tears when she mentioned that she made her friends, family, and fans proud with her efforts in the main event. She claimed the issue was far from over as Becky Lynch needed to cheat and barely managed to pick up the win. The challenger detailed that she would be back next week, ready to go at it again.

Here's what Morgan had to say:

"So many things. I don't want to cry. It's not the outcome I wanted at all but I know I made my family proud. I know I made my mom proud. I know I made my friends proud, my fans proud and I made myself proud. ANd this is not done by any means. She needed to cheat to win and this is far from over. I guess you need to wait for next week and watch me," Liv Morgan told Sarah.

You can watch the full video here:

Becky Lynch stole the win over Liv Morgan on RAW

This week on RAW, Liv Morgan finally had a chance to win singles gold when she faced off against current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Morgan hit Becky with everything in the tank during their grueling contest.

However, Big Time Becks held her own during the match. The wily veteran used the bottom rope during her pin attempt for leverage and got the three-count.

This allowed Becky to retain the title and ruined Liv Morgan's spotlight in the main event. Many fans were disappointed with the outcome as the show went off the air.

