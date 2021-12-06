"She wants to call me a crybaby" - WWE superstar opens up on strained relationship with Becky Lynch

WWE superstar Liv Morgan recently spoke about her strained relationship with Becky Lynch.

The number-one contender for the RAW Women's Championship was on the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin this week. Liv spoke about her feud with Becky and discussed how her relationship with 'Big Time Becks' has evolved.

Morgan said that she always had a chip on her shoulder. She also acknowledged that she had hoped for friendly competition between her and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title, but things took a turn when The Man made things personal.

Here's what Liv Morgan had to say:

"I feel like I'm always having something to prove. But specifically with Becky, you know, she took it a little bit personal. I was coming for the title regardless of who it was. It just happened to be Becky. And I would have loved to have a nice friendly competition because as everyone knows I did admire Becky. I did look up to her. So I would have just loved to have a little friendly one-on-one for the title. But she wanted to talk about my friends, my family, and she wants to call me a crybaby. So it's just a completely different energy now," Morgan told Ryan Satin.

Liv Morgan will collide with Becky Lynch in search for championship gold

Morgan will look to dethrone Lynch this week on RAW as the two women collide in a high stakes singles matchup for the RAW Women's Championship.

The two women signed the contract last week with WWE official Sonya Deville overseeing the entire event.

The rivalry has turned personal of late, and the animosity was visible last week as Morgan and Becky Lynch took shots at each other during their signing.

Liv also sent out a strong message to the current champion as she led her team to victory in the five-on-five tag team matchup against Team Becky.

WIth Becky claiming to have a "Death Grip" on the RAW Women's title, will Liv Morgan win singles gold? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

