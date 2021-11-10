Liv Morgan sends a heartfelt message after becoming the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship

Liv Morgan took to Twitter to express her happiness on becoming the #1 contender for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship. Morgan was jubilant as she wrote about her achievements and thanked her fans and well-wishers.

Ahead of her future clash with Becky Lynch, Morgan sent out the following tweet:

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce Today I woke up your new #1 contender for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.



I love u guys 🖤✨ Today I woke up your new #1 contender for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.I love u guys 🖤✨

The RAW Survivor Series Women’s Team of Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Carmella, and Queen Zelina competed in a Fatal 5-way match.

Morgan walked out with the win and was awarded a future shot at the RAW Women's Championship. After having previously confronted Becky Lynch on RAW, Morgan is now set to face The Man at some point down the road.

Liv Morgan's latest run in WWE has been full of ups and downs

Prior to her move to WWE RAW as part of the Draft, Liv Morgan's time on SmackDown was highlighted by a feud with Carmella. Morgan came out on top and thus started to aim for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Morgan went on to take Carmella's spot in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match but was unable to win the briefcase.

On the 17th of September episode of SmackDown, Morgan paired up with Toni Storm squaring up against Zelina Vega and Carmella. The match led to Morgan challenging Carmella to a match at Extreme Rules, which Morgan won.

After being drafted into the RAW brand as a part of the 2021 Draft, Liv Morgan was a part of the Queen’s Crown Tournament where she lost against Carmella in the very first round. The decision faced a lot of social media criticism.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

By the looks of it, WWE is now set to push Liv Morgan as another title contender, this time on the red brand.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Does Liv Morgan deserve her shot at the title? Yes No 3 votes so far