Liv Morgan sends an interesting message and references top AEW star ahead of her title match against Becky Lynch 

Liv Morgan sent out a message hours prior to WWE Day 1. Taking to Twitter, Morgan referenced AEW star Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott in WWE.

Morgan and Soho are quite close in real-life and have developed a wholesome friendship, as well.

In one of her most recent tweets, Liv claimed there will be a "Riott" when she wins the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Day 1.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce When we win today, we Riott 👅😉 When we win today, we Riott 👅😉

During their time together in WWE, Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho were part of The Riott Squad. The faction also consisted of Sarah Logan and the three superstars developed quite a close relationship, both on and off-screen.

On June 2, 2021, the former Ruby Riott was released by WWE. Her departure ended the pairing of her and Morgan, as The Riott Squad also disbanded for the second and final time.

Since being let go by WWE, Ruby Soho has signed for AEW where she now has the opportunity to become the first-ever AEW TBS Champion. Soho will compete in the tournament final against Jade Cargill on the January 5 episode of Dynamite.

Liv Morgan herself also has an opportunity to kick-start 2022 by winning a title

Liv Morgan will face Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1 with the RAW Women's Championship on the line.

Morgan and Lynch have been feuding for a few weeks now, and it all began when the challenger won a Fatal 5-Way Match to initially become the #1 contender.

Morgan had already previously challenged Lynch for the title. However, she was unable to dethrone Big Time Becks, who secured a cheeky win last time out.

In a few hours' time, Morgan will cross paths with the reigning RAW Women's Champion once again and this time, her goal will be to win the title by any means. A victory at Day 1 would mark the beginning of Liv Morgan's first title reign in WWE, as she is yet to win a championship in the company.

